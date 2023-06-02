Fred Bell on Making and Teaching Art

× Expand Photo courtesy Fred Bell Fred Bell Fred Bell

Fred Bell has covered a variety of subject matter in his paintings over the years. When I first met him, I purchased a more realistic portrait from a series at Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee. Currently, he is trying his hand at abstract landscapes.

I took a class from Fred years ago where students painted a still life. It was a practice in learning values, and I was both surprised and pleased with my results. Bell still teaches painting today, both online and in-person. His method and relaxed style encourages students of all abilities to do their best.

Tell us when and where you began studying painting.

I started studying painting seriously with Henry Hensche in the 1970s, at the Cape School in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The six summers I spent there were the highlight of my life. It was an accident that I ended up there because I was just hitch hiking around the country. I started painting while I was in Milwaukee, so I was looking for a teacher. When I arrived in Provincetown my stars lined up and everything started working out. I met one of the most notable artists in town, he told me about The Cape School. I made friends immediately. I was with my tribe.

Henry looked like Picasso to me. I remember thinking, “This is the real thing.” The main part of the school was an old barn. When I got there, I looked through the screen door. On the far wall was a small sign that said, “Help Each Other.” As soon as I saw that, I knew I was in the right place. It was a unique feeling of certainty. I consider myself so lucky to have been there at that unique time, in the 1970s.

Do you find the Midwest to be a more difficult area to sell your work?

Selling your work anywhere depends on knowing who your audience is, finding your demographic. I find that there are plenty of people in the Midwest who want my work. My audience is not the super wealthy. They are regular folks who do not have pretensions about art. They want something nice for their home, something that is inspiring and that they want to live with. The internet offers us a chance to show our work all over the world.

Where and how do you sell your work?

Most of my sales come through word of mouth and my website, fredbellpaintings.com. I post regularly on Instagram and Facebook and look for opportunities to show in physical places around town. Some friends and I formed the Group Of 5. We show our work in modest places. Places where people are not intimidated by a big gallery. Getting together with others to show your work is a great idea. You can share the tasks that are necessary to show.

You teach classes both online and in-person. Do you have a preference?I like both. Seeing the people in person, in my Milwaukee Recreation classes is fun. My class is made up of repeat students, so I get to know them all. It also gets me out of the house.

Zoom classes are better for students in many ways. They can see my demonstration better and don’t have to leave the house, students can talk to each other, they don’t have to haul their stuff around town. I have Zoom class openings right now. Drop me an email to find out more, fred@fredbellpaintings.com.

What’s the biggest challenge in teaching?

Planning the class assignment. I put a lot of thought and time into each one. I want my students to be challenged but also successful. It’s a difficult balance. Some have started asking for harder assignments that involve concept and thought. It makes the class more interesting for me too. They want to go beyond representation.

You paint a variety of subject matter. Do you have a favorite?

My preference for subject matter changes. Right now, I am working on a series inspired by Hoyt Park and the Milwaukee County Grounds. My goal is to reinterpret the subject matter in a simple, and abstract way. That’s the main goal no matter what the subject matter is.

A few years ago, I took a three-month online workshop with Nicolas Wilton, Art2Life, and it changed my life. I was introduced to abstract painting. Before that I didn’t know what to look for in an abstract painting. My ideas have broadened since then but that’s how it is with a teacher. Students are taken with what you’re saying but later you sift through it and decide for yourself.

Describe your painting style.

My style is abstract representation.