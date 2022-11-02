Local Talent Showcased at Shorewood Artists Guild’s Annual Show

× Expand Photo by Ava Elizabeth Carmody Art at the Atrium Art at the Atrium

The 2nd Annual Shorewood Artists Guild Show, “Art at the Atrium 2,” will highlight the work of more than a dozen talented artists. Photography, drawings and paintings, playful sculpture, elegant oils and multimedia pieces will be on display. Visual pieces made by nationally and locally recognized Shorewood artists, with all works curated for professional quality and craftsmanship.

In 2018, the Shorewood Artists Guild was founded out of a sense of community. According to Sangeeta Patel, one of the guild’s founding members, “We built our group through friends and using Facebook to find other artists in Shorewood interested in supporting art and artists in Shorewood.”

The guild’s purpose is to promote art and artists in Shorewood. But for active members, it meant a lot more. Patel comments on the collective dynamic. “As a group, we have shared resources and helped each other grow as artists,” she says. The guild is comprised of 25-30 active members, and any visual artist living in Shorewood is welcome to join. The group includes national award winning and galleried artists, as well as emerging talent. Artists can request membership through the groups Facebook Page: Shorewood Artists Guild.

In 2019, the guild started to do gallery night style shows to showcase the many talented artists Shorewood has to offer. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they partnered with the Shorewood Business District and hung art in businesses throughout Shorewood and held online auctions. The Artists Guild resumed the gallery night show last year at the Atrium event space and it saw wild success. So much so that there was push to make the show a yearly event.

Like past shows, the guild artists will contribute a scholarship of 10% of all sales to the Shorewood High School Art Department’s AP students. The scholarship is meant to encourage students to further their art education after High School. So far, the Guild has raised $1,400 in scholarships for students. Students are also encouraged to participate in the guild’s gallery night. “We feel this is an important experience for artists who want to enter into an art field,” Patel says. “They get to learn how to showcase their art and how to talk about their art with people.”

The Guild will display their works at The Atrium, a space located on Capitol Drive across from Atwater Elementary School. The venue includes a rooftop garden with a glass atrium and cash bar that will be open for exhibitgoers to enjoy. There will also be food trucks parked in the front of the building with offerings for all ages.

The event will take place at the Atrium event space Nov. 10, 4–9 p.m. Free admission and open to the public.