More than a ‘Blip’ at Portrait Society

Expand Photo via Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art Skully Gustafson Skully Gustafson

On the morning of the day I received the press release for “Blip” at Portrait Society gallery, featuring the work of Melissa Scherrer Paré and Skully Gustafson, I also received at least 20 bogus exam essays generated by artificial intelligence from my students. I didn’t connect the two events at the time, but after seeing the exhibition on a gorgeous late May morning, I concluded that the events represented two social forces heading in very different directions, marking the springtime of human civilization’s reckoning with not only radical new technologies, but with the future of how we see and engage the world around us.

Unexpected colors, objects, forms, relationships and materials greeted me generously from the entrance of the gallery. A two-tiered, gallery-white pedestal supporting 6 of Paré’s dazzlingly colored and highly textured vessels functions as a conceptual framing device. Its measured neutrality elevates the eccentricity of Paré’s motley crew of containers, and against their white geometry, her mottled, matte-surfaced, paper pulp vessels look like misfit pageant contestants about to abandon their scripts and do their own thing on stage. Despite their punky-chunky edginess, Paré’s modified containers maintain a self-possessed elegance, each with a wild, unique, but tasteful color scheme and hand-hewn surfacing with matte skins as powdery dry as the cheeks of French queens.

A slightly cock-eyed salon-style grid of 50 compositions by Skully Gustafson occupies the far wall of the larger adjacent gallery. The sprawling group converses with Pare’s work about how it also feels like bursting and scattering into individual parts. Gustafson’s wall installation functions ambiguously as a single teeming, bundled whole, clearly benefitting from the energy of its component drawings. And it’s kind of fun to scan the whole for unexpected moments of brilliance of which there are several. The impact of Gustafson’s individual works, however, is clearer in several larger stand-alone mixed-media paintings. One 40 x 30-inch riot of accumulated information titled Beautiful Lady into Paradise, bears a pic of Sinead O’Connor, a bold blue scrawl reading “fuck you,” and a restaurant menu, against a pink background of brightly colored gestures. The work sums up the enthusiasm and raw energy in all of Gustafson’s work. Beautiful Lady doesn’t necessarily look like anything else in the show—her pieces are all very different visually–but it evokes the improvised organic freshness that is at the heart of each effort. And in the context of machine-based answers to essay questions, organic anything is a blessing.

Expand Photo via Portrait Society of Contemporary Art Melissa Scherrer Paré Melissa Scherrer Paré

Above anything else, “Blip” feels fresh. It feels alive, organic, and very, very human. There are fingerprints and idea-prints all over the work. On top of the grouped selections mentioned already, Paré offers a dozen other individual pieces that intertwine with and sizzle next to Gustafson’s two-dimensional works. Two of Paré’s pieces sharing a shelf by the main gallery door perfectly capture the show’s fingerprint-ey essence. “Waves,” as its title suggests, cuts a wavey silhouette and is stuccoed with tonally muted but multicolor wads of pulped paper. The shape of “Circus” takes our mind immediately to classical amphorae and the bread and entertainments that pacified Roman citizens two millennia ago.

2000 years later a handmade vessel excites the hell out me as it wouldn’t have them. Then again, the Roman Empire didn’t have algorithms or ChatGPT stripping their society of its remaining humanity. They had wars of conquest to do that. It’s funny that I suspected the students who used AI in their exams, not because their essays were poorly composed, but because the text was too perfect and similar. I ended up giving those students amnesty and reminded them in Jeremiad-like fashion that their greatest asset going forward isn’t skill and polish, but humanity itself. I might have simply taken them to “Blip” and saved my breath.

