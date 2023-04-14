Photographer Wendy Andrews Touches Hearts

× Expand Photo by Wendy Andrews Wendy Andrews photo

Wendy Andrews is a professional photographer who finds her job to be both fun and rewarding. While fun is a key part of it, it’s also hard work that she has mastered over the years.

How long have you been a professional photographer and when did you know it was more than a hobby?

Ten-plus years as a professional photographer. I should have been a photographer my whole life, sadly I had one parent who didn't believe in the Arts as a career. When I had kids, I encouraged them to follow their passions and dreams.

What are some of the subjects you take?

Photo by Wendy Andrews Wendy Andrews photo

I'll create a portrait, create images, have a photo session or a portrait session. I connect with people. I lead with kindness. Before I pick up my camera, we have a conversation. I ask questions. I listen. I want to know what they need and if I'm the photographer for them. They book their session, and we have a consultation about wardrobe and styling, at their kitchen table, often in their clothes closet. It helps clients arrive prepared and adds to their confidence.

I photographed Amazing Strength, a personal project of 39 women who received a cancer diagnosis, got through treatment then signed up for a sprint triathlon. I did the triathlon in 2017 after breast cancer. I was moved as I watched my teammates cross the finish line, some had never swum prior to training. In their strength I saw remarkable beauty. (This exhibit currently hangs at Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection in Delafield.)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

I created a 506070+ Campaign. I encouraged women over 50 to get in front of my camera to #BESEEN. We lose touch with who we are and many feel they don't look good in photos. I changed that and had women fall in love with themselves. It was powerful.

Do you travel far for work, or is it somewhat local?

While I do work locally, I love destination sessions. It's all about the experience. I incorporate the location as a backdrop, as a hike to a location, using driftwood as a prop, even floating on a paddleboard. As art on the walls at home it's a unique and lasting memory of the experience.

What or whom are your favorite subjects? Give a few examples of interesting sessions.

If I made a list, I would include everyone I have ever photographed as “favorite subjects.” I have wonderful people in front of my camera.

I’ve had the privilege to photograph a family for over 10 years. It's truly an honor to be welcomed into their lives and watch babies arrive and grandkids grow up.

Photo by Wendy Andrews Wendy Andrews photo

I’ve photographed in the Redwood Forest in California alongside one million mosquitos, an outdoor nude session in late October with lots of hungry flying bugs, a rained out paddleboard session only to enjoy absolutely perfect conditions the following day. I arrived to photograph a horse-but the horse had just escaped from the barn.

I created a celebration portrait on an airport runway with a man who beat cancer. He's going to renew his pilot's license.

I’ve also had the most beautiful weather for a yogi's session on a beach in California; wildflowers were in full bloom during an outdoor boudoir session in the Adirondack Mountains of New York and enjoyed an underwater session on the most beautiful summer day with no one else in the pool (one image from that session just won 1st Place in CoPA’s Here & There Annual Juried show!).

I love to open holiday cards and recognize familiar faces from that year’s portrait sessions. I've also been published a few times. It's always exciting to see my work in a publication!

Do you have a preference between onsite sessions, or in the studio?

I prefer photographing on location. Scouting a location, I look for texture and lighting. Nature makes a beautiful backdrop for a portrait. I can always make it work and I get to provide unique art, personalized service and a wonderful experience.

What has been your biggest challenge as a professional photographer?

As a boutique style business, I provide my clients with personal service and attention to detail. Like all small business owners, I think about work a lot.

Developing a rapport with your subjects is key in making them comfortable during a session. Is this a learned talent, or does it come naturally for you?

My early days were in sales and service industries: flight attendant, UPS Account Executive, self-employed personal trainer. I have a lot of customer facing, crisis managing, keeping it together practice. Thankfully now, it seems natural. I truly enjoy people and take pride in service to my clients. They feel seen and heard. The art on their walls and images in their album are reminders of the moments we shared and the confidence and strength they felt during their session.