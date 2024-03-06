Quirky Jewelry with Whimsical World of Waarvik

Photo by Vanessa Waarvik Vanessa Waarvik Vanessa Waarvik

Vanessa Waarvik is an artist who makes all kinds of quirky jewelry. The imagery in their work includes nature, fantasy, rainbows, Halloween and more. Their business is called Whimsical World of Waarvik, with each crafted piece available on their Ko-Fi site. Waarvik may be found vending their work at different markets and events around Milwaukee.

Born and raised in Milwaukee’s south suburbs, Vanessa Waarvik traces their love for art to spending time growing up with their grandmother, who became an oil painter later in life. “I would go over to her house every week and she’d always have some sort of craft for me to do,” Waarvik recalls. “She was the one who really planted the creative seed in me.”

They took after-school art classes as a kid as well. “It was where I felt safe being myself,” Waarvik affirms. “I always found comfort and solace in my art teacher and in my art room. Paula Bausch at Franklin High School let me make what I wanted, when I wanted, as long as I had enough sketches to show my vision.”

Waarvik began making jewelry as a hobby during quarantine. They had always been a fan of wearing accessories and seeing other peoples’ creations on social media crafting inspired Waarvik to make some of their own. “I started with just simple charm earrings,” they explain. “Then I started adding brass and stainless steel components as well as beading to elevate my craft.”

In 2022, Waarvik officially launched Whimsical World of Waarvik. They vended at their first few events that summer at Finch’s Vendor Expo in Cudahy, Milwaukee Fringe Festival and The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market.

Waarvik sources their materials from a nearby Jo-Ann Fabrics as well as Etsy and Amazon; they always do quality checks before purchasing. The “whimsy” aesthetic Waarvik feels represents them well, as they share, “I never thought of the word “weird” as bad and I’ve never wanted to be put in a box. I want myself and people like me to be reflected in my business."

× Expand Photo by Vanessa Waarvik Whimsical World of Waarvik jewelry Whimsical World of Waarvik jewelry

Ideas for earrings often start with Waarvik perusing their workshop for different colors and concepts. They are highly influenced by Tim Burton and the contrast between light and dark idiosyncrasies in his films. “Sometimes my earrings are on the bright, colorful “fairy” side, but I love making spooky earrings too,” they add.

Vanessa Waarvik’s latest earring drop they call “Valloween,” combining themes of Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Another recent collection they made is inspired by the movie “Coraline” and features hidden prizes and stickers in each order. Other pieces currently in stock include crystal balls, evil eyes, mushrooms, rain clouds and hand beaded wire wrapped hoops.

Their current goals with Whimsical World of Waarvik are to start crafting polymer clay earrings, create more necklaces and bracelets, and team up with other small businesses for raffles and giveaways. Waarvik says, “I got a pack of clay with 24 different colors … glitter … gold flakes—so many different cool components. I’m really excited to get started.”

In the meantime, Whimsical World of Waarvik will be announcing events they are vending at soon. Visit their Linktree at linktr.ee/Whimsicalworldofw.