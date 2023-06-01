Sculpture Milwaukee’s ‘Nature Doesn’t Know About Us’

× Expand Photo by Brian Pfister / Sculpture Milwaukee 'Sky/Stairs #2 (Milwaukee)' by Geoffrey Hendricks 'Sky/Stairs #2 (Milwaukee)' by Geoffrey Hendricks

The current installment of Sculpture Milwaukee has been up since last fall, however, like the rest of us it’s been in low-metabolism-winter-survival mode for months, waiting for its chance to come out into the light again. Promenading through Downtown looking for hidden gems of site-specific sculpture seemed a fine way to shed the residue of winter. And I was very glad I did.

The 2022-2023 program entitled “Nature Doesn’t Know About Us,” curated by conceptual artist and all-around art superstar Ugo Rondinone, features work by artists who “combine skeptical clarity and at times humor-tinged desire to locate the intersection of spiritual and physical presence in daily life.” I’m not exactly sure what this means at an objective level, but it does manage to capture an impression of the competing and somewhat contradictory delights that are conceptual art and urban geography. Art is usually a private act that becomes a public one on reception, and urban landscapes are public until they are absorbed into the private reveries of its inhabitants. At its best Sculpture Milwaukee, and this iteration in particular, capitalizes on the potential of those divergent functions.

Slightly Scattered

Photo by Brian Pfister / Sculpture Milwaukee 'Courtyard Sea' by Maya Lin 'Courtyard Sea' by Maya Lin

“Nature Doesn’t Know About Us” is slightly more scattered than past versions of the program, where most of the work was nestled fairly politely into crannies and plazas along Milwaukee Avenue. This one takes a little more map and leg work but is worth the effort. Perhaps the most impressive moments in this season’s repertoire is Maya Lin’s Courtyard Sea. The title describes the work well: a sea of regularly spaced waves of pea gravel in a sunken courtyard behind the Wisconsin Athletic Club. This particular environment bears the familiar combination of human culture and natural patterning we’ve come to associate with her work. Without any superficial similarities, the mix of cosmic vastness and frozen singularities in Courtyard Sea somehow ties it to the profoundly moving Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. for which she is most associated. Like the city itself, the work is a perfect way to feel big and small all at once.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

A little further east in the plaza above the Milwaukee Museum of Art, Geoffrey Hendricks flips the natural world upside down in his own way. Sky/Stairs #2 (Milwaukee) mirrors the blue sky and clouds onto a staircase and brings a little nature into the concrete-paved landscape at our feet. Hendricks was a Fluxus pioneer also known for art-as-life performances in which he stood on his head, a fitting metaphor for the juxtapositions Rondinone set out to create in the exhibition. In the Baumgartner Terrace on the south side of the Milwaukee Art Museum, Rashid Johnson’s bright yellow construction The Crisis strikes an impressive silhouette against Lake Michigan. Part jungle-gym, part ode to minimalism—possibly the Mark Di Suvero 500 feet away—and part support structure for personally inflected artifacts, the piece is fine example of Johnson’s omnivorous art making sensibilities, as well as a crisp terminus for a walking tour dedicated to artwork.

As Sculpture Milwaukee matures with each year, more and more sculpture take permanent residence in our downtown. Roxy Paine’s brilliant Cleft and Tony Cragg’s Mixed Feelings, to name only two, have quickly become valued visual accessories to our daily routines. Slowly but surely all these idiosyncratic treasures will vine out and fill the plazas with artistic counterpoints to the practical and the architectural. It’s worth an afternoon stumbling upon them as they continue to propagate and develop. You’ll definitely see some great art if you do, and you just might stumble upon your city at the same time.

× Expand Photo by Brian Pfister / Sculpture Milwaukee 'The Crisis' by Rashid Johnson 'The Crisis' by Rashid Johnson

Openings

Museum of Wisconsin Art-St. John’s on the Lake location in conjunction with Portrait Society Gallery

Jerry Jordan, “Expressions for a New Renaissance” June 1 to Aug. 27

1840 North Prospect Avenue,

Reception with Artist Talk: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 (free)

Haggerty Museum of Art

1234 W. Tory Hill St.

Exhibition Honoring 2022 Nohl Fellows opens at Haggerty Museum of Art

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 1, 6-8 p.m.

The Alice Wilds