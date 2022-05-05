Watercolor Artist is a Bright Light in Milwaukee

× Expand Julia Taylor "Approaching the Lion Bridge" Julia Taylor "Approaching the Lion Bridge"

Artist Julia Taylor paints from the heart. Her works cover Milwaukee landscapes, people, and natureHer interest in art started and blossomed as a child, where she did illustrations for spending money. She has had an interesting career in art, often traveling and painting her surroundings live, from the scenes, rather than from photographs.

Taylor is a Milwaukee resident, painting people and architecture in the city. She has created a large following with her work.

How long have you been painting? How did you get started?

Julia Taylor "In a Brown Study" Julia Taylor "In a Brown Study"

Growing up in a small farming community in Indiana, I learned to draw early in life. I made my spending money by sketching portraits at county fairs and illustrations in weekly papers.

Graduating with an arts minor in the middle of an economic crisis, I left my art behind for many years. I always doodled and took a few art classes now and then. Photography became a real passion. Seven years ago, an afternoon art class while on vacation opened an affinity for watercolor. I’m self-taught through many YouTube videos. I recently signed up for a year-long mentoring class in landscape watercolor which has been incredibly helpful.

Your subject matter varies a lot. Do you have a favorite subject?

I enjoy landscapes and figurative art the most. The urban scenes of Milwaukee, Chicago and New York have a strong energy I try to capture in my work. I enjoy painting scenes from my travels—from summer in Sweden to plazas in Old Havana. I started out painting animals and birds and have some reputation for creating interesting rabbits and roosters. The rooster thing goes back to my childhood years when roosters could be fierce with definite personalities but that is another story. I capture the life around me in buildings, street corners, rivers, lakes, and people.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

You have a following for your art. How do you build an audience?

Julia Taylor "Still Life with Vase and Flowers" Julia Taylor "Still Life with Vase and Flowers"

Social media has been a great public facing way to find people who like my art. Shows like the North Point Lighthouse have also built a great following. Lastly, I stay in touch with a regular email to 300 people who signed up or have purchased art.

Do you travel while painting? I paint while traveling! I always enjoy a different location and trying to capture some of the spirit of the people and the place. Watercolor is a compact art form so it’s easy to bring my supplies along and paint quickly with work I can finish up in the studio or the hotel room.

Milwaukee is dear to your heart. What can you say about Milwaukee’s art scene?

Milwaukee has a very deep long-term art scene. I’m part of two artists’ groups that have contributed significantly to my growth. Whenever I’ve needed advice, other artists take the time to help. David Barnett and Thea Kovac have been important mentors and supporters for me. Milwaukee artists are gifted and generous. MARN is a great artist membership organization that has specific programming for local artists. Imagine MKE provides institutional support for advocacy for the arts and artists.

If you have one piece of advice for beginning painters, what would that be?

Always paint and learn. There are many great free resources including the library and YouTube but painting regularly is the best way to learn. And paint from life when possible, rather than photographs.