Displaying the Art of Sign Language

Photo credit: Jose Barraza Mayra Castrejón-Hernandez and Jose Barraza will perform in the first ever Deaf StorySlam presented by Ex Fabula on Sunday, Sept. 22.

On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, Ex Fabula will open its 11th season with the first ever “Deaf StorySlam.” The 10 storytellers in this free juried performance at the Mitchell Street Public Library are members of Milwaukee’s deaf community. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will translate for hearing audience members. “Labels” is the theme. Performers Mayra Castrejón-Hernandez and Jose Barraza also served as ASL coaches for the storytellers. Interpreters Tim and Sadie (names are irrelevant, they said) translated our conversation.

Were you born deaf?

Jose Barraza (JB): I was. It was the 1960s rubella epidemic. That’s what led to me being born deaf.

Mayra Castrejón-Hernandez (MCH): No. I have a deaf sister. She’s four years older. As we grew up, I teased her at lot. Our parents didn’t know sign. I didn’t know sign. We lived in Guadalajara. In Mexico, they look at you as if you’re a monster if you can’t hear. So, my parents refused to let us learn sign language because they were afraid it would “out” her. So, I teased her about being deaf. She got very angry and, when I was 5, she took a bobby pin and forced it so deep into my ear it caused me to go deaf in that ear. She didn’t know. I was 5, she was 9; she didn’t know my language, I didn’t know hers. Fast forward to us moving to Wisconsin. I started losing hearing in my other ear. I have a hearing aid in that ear. It helps me pick up certain things in the environment. I can’t distinguish sound at all without it. Fortunately, now I have my own language and I’m able to talk with my sister. I actually really love this language, American Sign Language. I’m learning Mexican Sign Language, as well. They’re completely different.

How did you learn ASL?

MCH: I went to high school at a boarding school in Delavan, the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. That’s where I actually began to grow my knowledge.

JB: I went there, as well.

Were you born here, Jose?

I was born in Milwaukee. When my parents found out I was deaf, they connected me with a speech therapist at the Milwaukee Hearing Society. At that time, there was a lot of suspicion about sign language and a lot of interest in keeping deaf children from learning it. This came from the Alexander Graham Bell organization. They believe that deaf children should look and sound like hearing people; they should learn to talk and read lips. So, a deaf movement arose—Wisconsin Diverse Deaf Concerned Citizens—to take a stand against organizations like A.G. Bell. We want people to know that we have a language and that we should not be deprived of language. Growing up, I was expected to be like a hearing person. Wisconsin School for the Deaf was my first exposure to ASL. It was the first time I was able to access education. I was 11.

I understand that we should view deafness as a culture and a language, rather than a disability.

JB: That’s right. I deal with hearing people every day. Sometimes I’ll sign and talk at the same time. My voice is not great. Sometimes, people will say they want to learn sign language. That’s great. People expect me to learn English and read lips, and I think if I’m going to learn that, you need to make a commitment to learn my language. In the ’70s and ’80s, people would label me deaf and dumb, or deaf-mute. That really angered me. Those labels need to be removed. I don’t want to insult hearing people, but they think we can’t do anything. They’re shocked when they hear I have a driver’s license, that I raised my own son and that deafness was not a barrier. I have a family, I have everything you have; we are exactly the same. People don’t understand how you can be deaf and live life.

MCH: We really need to drop the label “disability.” We can just say “deaf” or “someone who can’t hear.” We have a lot of people in this community who are actually being hidden because of the pain and frustrations that come with labels. This project is a great way to show deaf people that we’re celebrating them. And I think it’s our time to be recognized. Our language is an art form.

JB: It’s hands, it’s face, it’s body—our language is the whole person.

The StorySlam runs 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Mitchell St. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested. For more information, visit exfabula.org or call 414-286- 3021.