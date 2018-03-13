‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute

Google Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

‘The Musical Box’

Genesis Tribute

performing "Selling England by the pound" with Encore Set of "The Lamb Lays Down on Broadway"

The amazing Peter Gabriel Era Genesis Recreation ‘The Musical Box’ returns for a very special performance of “Selling England by the Pound”.  With Encore set of “The Lamb Lays Down on Broadway”

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - ‘The Musical Box’ Genesis Tribute - 2018-03-13 20:00:00