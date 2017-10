×

Join Footlights and United Performing Arts Fund - UPAF for the first-ever Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee!

Enjoy an evening at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Quadracci Powerhouse celebrating and recognizing outstanding performances and productions from our community. Hosted by local television personality and actor John McGivern, the 2017 Footlights Performing Arts Awards will recognize both professional and non-professional artists and companies in 16 categories.

An after-party at the InterContinental Milwaukee will take place immediately following the ceremony. Complimentary beer and wine will be served and live music by NABORI will be provided.

Tickets are currently on sale! Receive $10 off when you use code "AFTERPARTY" at check out.

Put on your red carpet best, and get ready for a night of fun and celebration!