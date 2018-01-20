2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker

Google Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

2018 Pablove Benefit Concert

An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty

Featuring Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay

And Special performances by

Trapper Schoepp

Spanglemaker (Farewell show. Celebrating the life of Tim Phillips.) 

Saturday, January 20

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker - 2018-01-20 19:00:00