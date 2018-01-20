2018 Pablove Benefit Concert: An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty w/Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay, Trapper Schoepp & Spanglemaker
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
2018 Pablove Benefit Concert
An Allstar Tribute to Tom Petty
Featuring Sam Llanas, Abby Jeanne, Gabriel Sanchez, The Wooldridge Brothers, Semi Twang, Louie Lucchesi, Chris DeMay
And Special performances by
Trapper Schoepp
Spanglemaker (Farewell show. Celebrating the life of Tim Phillips.)
Saturday, January 20
