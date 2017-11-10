6Black w/ Sabrina Claudio and Sy Ari Da Kid

Few rappers have taken the minimalist sounds of Atlanta and the emotionally tormented spirit of R&B-laced rap in the Drake era to further extremes than the Atlanta rapper 6lack, whose songs often catalogue the ugly details of relationships in crisis. Few of them have happy endings. His distinctively stark 2016 debut album, Free 6lack, was the work of a romantic fundamentally incapable of sustaining romance. Apparently a lot of listeners could relate to his heartbreak: Like many of his dates on the tour behind the album, this show is sold out.