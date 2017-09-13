A.J. Croce: "Two Generations of American Music"

Event time: 7:30pm

Adrian James (A.J.) Croce is a bluesman who performs primarily from the keyboard. His father was the artist responsible for Time in a Bottle (written for A.J.), Operator and Bad, Bad Leroy Brown . Two Generations of American Music presents a selection of A.J.’s own tunes alongside his father’s, plus vintage folk, blues, R&B and early rock ’n’ roll that inspired them both.

Price: Tickets: Adult $30-$45, Senior (ages 60+) $25-$40, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-$20.