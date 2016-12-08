Advanced Improv

Event time: 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Students will participate in improv games similar to those developed by shows like Whose Line is it Anyway and local groups like Comedy Sports. Hone your improv skills using more complex activities and learn how to create up to four person sketches on the spur of the moment. Prior experience in improv or participating in theater games is a plus, but not mandatory. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $72 6 CLASSES