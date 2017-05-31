AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run

In the battle against AIDS, Wisconsin has an advantage over other states: The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) provides some of the most comprehensive care in the country, offering HIV patients not only medical and dental treatments, but also mental health services and access to a food pantry and social services—essential assistance, since 90% of HIV patients live in poverty, and more than 50% suffer from mental illness or addiction. To cover its operating budget, which also covers education, prevention and testing services, the ARCW relies on fundraisers like its largest event, the annual AIDS Walk Wisconsin, which has raised more than $12.5 million for the cause. This year’s walk is chaired by actress and comedian Jane Lynch.