Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will bring his tour, A Paranormal Evening, to the Main Stage on Friday, August 3 at 8 p.m. Known best for his “shock rock” mentality, the inimitable artist has been rattling the music industry since his start in the early 60s. Featuring powerful, distinctive singles, including the No. 1 hit “School’s Out,” Alice Cooper is immediately recognized for his theatrical brand; his 2011 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has proven that his unique style continues to intrigue his dedicated fan base.

Alice Cooper began his career as a teenager in Phoenix, Arizona, assembling a five-piece band that quickly found a unique sound and style. Initially, the group’s dark eyeliner and demeanor was not well-received by the public, but they signed with a record label and their eclectic performances soon became irreplaceable.

By the mid-70s Alice Cooper was a household name. The 1973 album “Billion Dollar Babies” hit No. 1 in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Two Grammy nominations, in 1984 and 1997, brought the group even more fame. In addition to his music career, Cooper was seen in films such as Wayne’s World and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, as well as television shows That 70’s Show and Gene Wilder’s Something Wilder.

All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $45 and $35.