All Messed Up VIII Defenestration - The Showcase: The Sheets (8pm), Pickle Cat (8:40pm), Lindsay Lohan & Tonya Harding (9:20pm), You, Me, Dad, & Boba Fett (10pm), Wheat Thiccs (10:40pm), Discharge Instructions (11:20pm), Sofa King What (12am), Aztec Nickel (12:40am)
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
ALL MESSED UP is an event that randomly places people into bands and gives them 2 months to create original music to play at the event.
Info
Live Music/Performance