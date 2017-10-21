The Three Lions Pub has not forgotten about the devastation that swept over Puerto Rico in the past month of September and is teaming up with local Puerto Ricans, friends, and teammates to raise donations for those still dealing with the devastation today.

Friends of the pub, Jason Knopes and his wife Awilda, are hosting a fundraiser where 100% of donations will be placed into the hands those still suffering on the Island.

Jason Knopes is a long time member of the Milwaukee Brewers F.C. and they will also be showing their support for the Knopes family with teammates and their families donating and attending the event on Oct. 21st.

The Three Lions Pub has committed to donating at least 15% of all sales during the event, along with our staff more than happy to donate their tips to the cause as well. There will be Live Music, by the local musician Jesse Voelker, Jameson will be featured along with other drink and food specials celebrating Puerto Rican culture. Door prizes such as handmade wooden benches along with raffles will also take place. Beautiful flowers are being donated by Dan Gaus of Esperanza Flowers, coming from the Andes Mountains of Ecuador, along with homemade baked goods, also for sale, with proceeds going straight back to the cause.

We are excited to open our doors to all those that wish to donate to this great cause and show support for the people of Puerto Rico still trying to make it day by day. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, and open to the community. For those that are not necessarily able to make the event but are still eager to donate, Jason and Awilda Knopes have created a Giving Grid page in which they are also accepting donations for their Americans Supporting Americans Fundraiser.

Please visit www.givinggrid.com/standwithpuertorico and DONATE. Any amount helps.