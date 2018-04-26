ARTE PARA TODOS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018,

THURSDAY, APRIL 26TH 8PM-11:30PM

Arte Para Todos (art for everyone) was conceived as an answer to the defunding of art and music programming in schools, but it also serves as a replicable model of sustainable service to the community. We will always have the city we ask for, either explicitly or through apathy and inaction. Arte Para Todos is based on the idea that culture is an act of will, and that if we want a healthy, vibrant city where the arts can flourish then we have to act on that desire.

Buy Tickets - http://arteparatodos.me/tickets/

The cost for any one show is $8 cash at the door, or $13 for a day-pass, and $20 for a 4-day festival pass. Pickup your pre-purchased wristband/pass at any Arte venue on the day of the show.