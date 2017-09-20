Artist Talk: A Craving for Clay

Event time: Thursday, October 19 | 6:30–7:30

Madison-based master ceramist Gerit Grimm tells of her lifelong obsession with clay and how it’s shaped her life from Germany to Wisconsin. A guided exhibition tour of MOWA's latest exhibition "Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In A Time Neither Now Nor Then" will follow, on view October 8, 2017 through January 14, 2018.

Price: MOWA’s membership philosophy focuses on building ongoing and meaningful relationships with visitors. With one visit to the museum, you are automatically a member for one full year. This means you can return again and again at no charge. Memberships begin at just $12 per person. Become a member today by visiting https://wisconsinart.org/support/membership.aspx