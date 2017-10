×

You have to admire the audacity of AWOLNATION. At atime when prog-rock was deeply out of fashion, the Los Angeles electronic-rockband looked to the spirit of Styx on their breakout anthem “Sail.” The group’s2011 debut album, Megalithic Symphony,ran with that more-is-more mentality, bounding from cocky pop songs like “People”to opulent, Muse-esque arena-rockers like “Soul Wars.” They followed thatrecord up with a characteristically bombastic sophomore effort, 2015’s Run, a heavy, rowdy album driven by thegroup’s bulldozer guitars and synths.