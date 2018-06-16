AXE MKE Grand Opening Celebration

AXE MKE 1924 E Kenilworth Place , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us on June 16th from 12pm-midnight for the AXE MKE Grand Opening sponsored by Lakefront Brewery. All reserved axe throwers get FREE BEER from Lakefront Brewery and FREE FOOD from Beans & Barley and Ian’s Pizza. Plus, the first 100 people through the doors get a free East Side Swag Bag with gifts from local businesses.

* Doors open at 11am. One free beer per participant (ages 21+ with valid ID). Free food while it lasts. Gift bags for first 100 people only.

AXE MKE 1924 E Kenilworth Place , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
414.335.7490
