Renowned local musician Charles Rasmusson and friends will bepresenting an all Italian Baroque program on historical instruments at theVilla Terrace Museum. The program would include works by well known composerssuch as Vivaldi and Corelli along with some lesser known Italian composers.This concert will feature: Nathan Giglierano (violin), Charlie Rasmussen(cello), Anton TenWolde (cello) and Monica Steger (harpsichord)



Tickets: $20 General admission / $10 students

Purchase tickets at: http://baroqueextravaganza.bpt.me/



Contact Michael Keiley at: mkeiley@cavtmuseums.orgwith any questions you may have about this event.