Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn met at a square dance and began playing music together a dozen years ago, beginning with the Sparrow Quartet. They married shortly thereafter and became parents to a cute little tot. 

They’ve been touring the globe as a duo for years, almost nonstop but for each other’s performances with various other musical iterations: Béla with the likes of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Chick Corea and Chris Thile, among many others, and Abigail with Wu Fei (a master of the ancient 21-string Chinese zither), The Wu-Force and Uncle Earl. Don’t miss their return to Milwaukee!

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
