Once again, some of Bay View’s most beloved businesses will celebrate all things autumn at the neighborhood’s annual Beet Street Harvest Festival. A stretch of Wentworth Avenue between Cactus Club and Goodkind will be blocked off to feature pumpkins, produce, seasonal cocktails, cider, a pie contest and live music. Performers on the outdoor stage include Black Thumb, Sessa, Law/Less and Oshun, while the Cactus Club will feature live music indoors from Cadence Weapon, Fat Tony and Dogs in Ecstasy throughout the afternoon. Then, the party continues later that evening and into the night with an after show at Cactus Club featuring a slew of DJs and performances from B~Free, Zed Kendzo, Slow Walker and Oozing Wound.