Event time: 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM

See the ultimate Chicago tribute band! This NYC-based group was born in 2002 out of the love and respect for one of the greatest American rock bands of all time. Beginnings is made up of professional musicians who have toured and performed with artists as wide-ranging as Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brett Michaels and Constantine Maroulis. You’ll hear them expertly recreate material from the entire Chicago catalog including "25 or 6 to 4," "Just You & Me," "Hard Habit To Break," "If You Leave Me Now," "Beginnings" and many, many more. An enjoyable show for rock & roll fans of all ages!

Price: PREMIUM $30 | STANDARD $26