Beirut w/Helado Negro

Beirut’s latest album Gallipoli started, in Zach Codon’s mind, when he finally had his old Farfisa organ shipped to New York from his parents’ home in Santa Fe, NM. An organ he acquired from his first job at a foreign film theater and used to write most of Gulag Orkestar (2006) and large parts of The Flying Club Cup (2007). Zach wrote the title track for the new album after a day trip to the medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli after he followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint. The result is a cathartic mix of all the old and new records that returned Cordon to the old joys of music as a visceral experience; the guiding logic behind much of the album.