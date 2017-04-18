Benefit for Warrior Songs w/Courier, Jason Moon & Brian Smith (6pm)

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: -9:30pm

An all veterans night of music for a great cause! The talented duo Courier will be joined by Warrior Songs Founder, and WAMI 2016 Songwriter of the Year Jason Moon, and Brian Smith of God’s Outlaw. All money collected goes to Warrior Songs, Inc. a non-profit organization which brings hope and healing to veterans through the creative arts. Through a variety of programs, Warrior Songs uses the arts to assist veterans and civilians to better understand the war experience.

Our mission is to transform buried experiences and feelings into art that entertains as it educates, motivates, and inspires. We believe that helping those who have experienced war to express their struggles deepen their self-awareness and leads to a more purposeful existence.

Price: $10

