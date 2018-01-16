Best of Milwaukee 2017 Party

Hang out with the best of the best!

The people are making their voices heard. Our readers have voted in over 300 categories for their favorite Milwaukee businesses, people and places. On Tuesday, January 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. we will reveal your 2017 Best of Milwaukee choices and celebrate with all of our spectacular finalists and winners.

You won’t want to miss out on this night filled with fun and games at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Enjoy complimentary appetizers from a growing list of local restaurants, music, live entertainment, casino games, $10 FKC Rewards Play to use at the casino and more! With a limited number of general admission tickets, make sure you grab yours fast (2017 Best of Milwaukee finalists do not need to purchase tickets).

Buy tickets here: $20

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the United Performing Arts Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to support 15 of Southeastern Wisconsin's most prominent performing arts groups.

Current and ever growing list of food vendors:

Ball n’ Biscuit Catering • Camino • Izumi’s • Kiku • Nueske’s Premium Quality Meats • Crowne Plaza Hotel • Three Lions Pub • Zoup!