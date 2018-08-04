Black Arts Fest MKE is a celebration of African and African American Culture. A diverse range of traditional and contemporary dance, music, shopping, children's activities, workshops, food and more will provide an educational and fun-filled experience for all ages. Headliners include MC Lyte, Tony!, Toni!, Tone!, Bobby Rush and others. We invite you to take advantage of $9 advanced sale tickets which is 30% off the gate price, now until August 3. Visit www.blackartsfestmke.com for details and join us on Saturday, August 4 from noon - midnight on the Summerfest grounds.