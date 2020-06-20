Black Lives Matter March (St. Francis and Cudahy)

We decided to not march into South MKE. So the route is changing up a bit. As much as we love South MKE, they have decided to march this Saturday for their community and we want to spread the same message into our community. The route will be a tad shorter, but we are able to hit more businesses in our area. Thank so much for all the love and support.

Today is the day we say no more! It is time to break the barriers that have been set up from the beginning. We need to be part of the solution! Standing together as one! Let's show our corrupt biased system who is in charge.

Say their names. No justice, No Peace.

Marching about 7 miles spreading love, unity, and peace.

We are starting at the corner of KK and Howard (where St. Francis brewery is) for poster making signs from 1-2.

We will then march from 2-5 past St. Francis PD and head into Cudahy to their PD.

If you are not able to attend the poster making portion, I highly encourage to stop by Find your Light LLC in Cudahy (3701 E Layton Ave) during the week -10am-4pm. Shoot them a message to make sure. They have some supplies to help you!

THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST. NO VIOLENCE OF ANY KIND!!! We are using our voice to create change, not violence.

Please also remember masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

There is nothing they can do if we all become one! No more dividing us! We understand! We are with you! Justice for George and the many others that were killed and wrongfully accused!

Justice for Black Lives Matter!!