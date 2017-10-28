× Expand Photo credit: Colin Brennan Black Violin @ Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center on Sat., Oct. 28

Proving that talented string players are always in demand, the Florida classical/hip-hop duo Black Violin have performed and recorded with artists as diverse as Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, Aerosmith, Alicia Keyes and the late Tom Petty. Violinist Kev Marcus and viola player Wil B. have saved some of their best work, however, for their own recordings, which pair the compositional dexterity of classical music with the rhythmic thrust of rap. This concert is co-presented by Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center.