Blue October
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
+ special guest TBA
Friday, June 16
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The array of emotions you go through at a Blue October show is crazy. Each song can be so unexpectedly beautiful and the serious subject matter of some of the songs are conveyed astonishingly well. As you hear Justin sing it, you can feel the love and pain he was experiencing at the time. This is a live show to experience again and again.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance