Event time: 8pm

Blue October

+ special guest TBA

Friday, June 16

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

The array of emotions you go through at a Blue October show is crazy. Each song can be so unexpectedly beautiful and the serious subject matter of some of the songs are conveyed astonishingly well. As you hear Justin sing it, you can feel the love and pain he was experiencing at the time. This is a live show to experience again and again.