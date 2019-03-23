Bookbinding (ages 10-14)
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Saturdays, March 23 – April 13
Instructor/Artist: Mallory Olesen Willing
Discover how to make multi-signature structures. Begin with pamphlet sewing to explore techniques such as folding, puncturing, and using a needle and thread. Then create a small sewn chapter-style, multi-signature book and learn how to make a Coptic-style binding structure and a standard multi-signature binding.
Fee: $62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members
