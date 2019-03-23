Bookbinding (ages 10-14)

Saturdays, March 23 – April 13

Instructor/Artist: Mallory Olesen Willing

Discover how to make multi-signature structures. Begin with pamphlet sewing to explore techniques such as folding, puncturing, and using a needle and thread. Then create a small sewn chapter-style, multi-signature book and learn how to make a Coptic-style binding structure and a standard multi-signature binding.

Fee: $62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-4:30pm.