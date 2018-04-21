Bottle Release - Belgian Sunrise in Chardonnay Barrels

On Saturday, April 21st at 11 am we will release Belgian Sunrise in Chardonnay Barrels, a Belgian-style Blond ale brewed with apricots that has been aged in Chardonnay barrels for several months. It will be available in 22-ounce bottles for $11 and on draft as well. The 7% ABV ale is light and refreshing, with a delicate yet complex flavor profile reminiscent of a sparkling wine. The beer has a hazy golden hue, while the aroma and flavor are a bouquet of tart apricot, sweet malt, yeast phenolics, honey, light oak, and Chardonnay character.

As with our first special release, there is a very limited quantity of bottles. In an effort to get the beer in more peoples’ hands, the limit is 2 bottles per person.