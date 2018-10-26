Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow LP release

BRETT NEWSKI & THE NO TOMORROW | "LIFE UPSIDE DOWN" LP RELEASE SHOW- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26TH 7:00PM

Milwaukee Hometown album launch! Featuring Spatola on Drums! This stacked bill also featured Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts (Rockford) + DIY punk hero Jonah Matranga (San Fran).

$13 tickets available HERE

STATEMENT FROM NEWSKI:

Big news today pals. I am proud to announce my third studio album, Life Upside Down out Sept 7 worldwide via Backseat and Nomad Union.

The past few years I've struggled hard with feelings of massive anxiety in my personal and professional life. It was that nervous energy that sparked the creation of these recordings. I hope these songs are evidence that anxiety/depression isn't all terrible and can actually serve as positive, motivational force.

I wrote this album for the outsiders, introverts, and independent thinkers...what some would call the "non-cool crowd". These are my people. The ones who don't jump on bandwagons or care what their peers are wearing, watching or listening to. They like what they like, and while that may not be hip, it's something to be proud of.

"Loudest acoustic act ever." -Daytrotter

"I like the sound and the way he is forcing the world to contend with him." -Brian Ritchie, Violent Femmes

"Good proper Midwestern indie rock." -Matthew Logan Vasquez, Delta Spirit