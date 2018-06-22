Local First Milwaukee and the City of West Allis have brought together nearly 50 area brewers and food and beverage vendors for its Brews & Bites event, which will celebrate the joys of eating local. The $30 ticket includes tasting opportunities from participants including Cedar Teeth Pizza, Beans & Barley, Tabal Chocolate, Drift, Urbal Tea, Lakefront Brewery, Westallion Brewing Company, Central Standard Craft Distillery and Corinva Wine Company. For those who want to start snacking early a $50 VIP ticket includes early admission starting at 4 p.m.