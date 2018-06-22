Brews & Bites
West Allis Farmers Market 6501 W National Ave, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Local First Milwaukee and the City of West Allis have brought together nearly 50 area brewers and food and beverage vendors for its Brews & Bites event, which will celebrate the joys of eating local. The $30 ticket includes tasting opportunities from participants including Cedar Teeth Pizza, Beans & Barley, Tabal Chocolate, Drift, Urbal Tea, Lakefront Brewery, Westallion Brewing Company, Central Standard Craft Distillery and Corinva Wine Company. For those who want to start snacking early a $50 VIP ticket includes early admission starting at 4 p.m.