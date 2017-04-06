Bruce McCombs: Photorealist, Watercolors

Event time: Gallery Hours: 11am-5:30pm Tues.-Fri. 11am-5pm Sat.

Bruce McCombs

The Opening Reception will take place Gallery Night and Day April 21 and Saturday April 22. The exhibition will run through July 15, 2017.

Born in 1943, Bruce McCombs received his BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art and his MFA degree from Tulane University. Most recently, his work has appeared in shows in Norway, Taiwan, Columbia and the former Yugoslavia.

McCombs's artwork has been procured by many permanent collections both nationally and internationally including The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. and the National Museum of Fine Arts in Hanoi, Vietnam. He is best known for his super realist rendering style and his subjects include: Vintage cars, motorcycles, Art Deco, and architecture.