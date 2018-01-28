Bully w/ Fox Face

Grungy Nashville indie-rock trio Bully quickly sold out their scheduled show at Cactus Club earlier this month, which was moved to Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point to accommodate the demand. As an added bonus for that move, the band threw in this second show at Cactus Club with the fantastic Milwaukee punk band Fox Face opening. The downside, of course, is that, like the first announced show, this one also sold out quickly.