The Farmers’ Market nourishes and inspires community in the Burlington area as well as supporting Southeastern Wisconsin agriculture and farm families. Farmers, apple growers, meat producers and others prosper by supplying local resident’s access to high quality, nutritious food and plants for home gardens. The market has developed a faithful following who understand the value of strengthening the local economy by purchasing locally grown. Producers growing food at the Burlington Farmers’ Market practice sustainable farming and local food production for the good of the area with the hope of maintaining and growing interest in local agriculture as a profession. The Burlington Farmers’ Market is playing a central role in creating this food system and in fostering an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable community.