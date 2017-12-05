Cameron Giles, better known worldwide as the Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling rapper Cam’ron, is one of the few artists in hip-hop who has managed to remain relevant for nearly as long as the music has existed. Cam’ron is undoubtedly one of the greatest anti-heroes in hip-hop: he’s the man who spawned a thousand memes,

drove an unmistakable “Laffy Taffy” Range Rover, wore head-to-toe pink mink in the 2002 Mercedes Benz NY Fashion Week.

It’ll be a one of a kind show at Turner! Tickets $22 in advance