Cafe Sopra Mare: Jack Grassel jazz guitar (10:30am)

Event time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with musical performances beginning at 10:30 am.

Enjoy great musical performances each Sunday in the Villa's Mercury Courtyard begining June 4. Listen to the music, read, visit with friends, or simply relax. Coffee, tea and fresh pastries are available a la carte from ROAST.

Mimosas and Bloody Marys from our house bar will also be for sale.

10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with musical performances beginning at 10:30 am. Free!