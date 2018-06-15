Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry

New this year: Earlier Start! The 5K run (Chip-timed & USATF certified) will start at 6:30 PM and the 2 mile walk at 7 PM. Walkers will enjoy a new route through Lakeshore State Park and onto the scenic island. Run or walk and enjoy sweeping vistas, harbor views, and the city skyline. Teams have always included runners and walkers – now you only need 5 people to form a team! This is the 13th year for the event whose proceeds feed the hungry through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and House of Peace. If registered by June 3, the $30 run ($20 for children) and $25 walk ($15 for children) registration fee includes entrance into Polish Fest and free return to Polish Fest all weekend. On June 4 registration fees increase $5. Registrations are accepted up to the day-of-the-event. http://www.CapuchinsRunWalkForTheHungry.org