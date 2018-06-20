Cesar Millan Live!

Preaching that dog owners should be pack leaders who guide their pets with “a calm, assertive energy,” Cesar Millan emerged as perhaps the world’s most prominent dog trainer, spawning a media empire that includes his TV programs “The Dog Whisperer,” “Cesar 911” and “Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation,” as well as a series of best-selling books. For this appearance, Millan will share his training tips and put them into action, demonstrating them with the help of some dogs from area rescues.