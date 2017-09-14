Chamber Music Milwaukee: Brass and Friends

Event time: 7:30pm

Chamber Music Milwaukee presents “Brass and Friends,” a concert primarily featuring brass with faculty Kevin Hartman, Greg Flint, and others.

Price: General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Peck School Majors (w/ID) – Free