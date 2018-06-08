'Cheers to Milwaukee' Secret Show

Last year Miller Brewing and The Riverside Theater sparked intrigue by presenting a free “Cheers to Milwaukee” concert featuring a secret headliner that turned out to be Chevy Metal, a cover band featuring members of Foo Fighters. Now the organizations are teaming up to do it again. We can only guess who will perform at this sequel show, but once again everybody who attends will receive a free ticket to Summerfest. To attend the show, guests must be 21 or older and pick up a complementary ticket from either the Summerfest or Pabst Theater box offices, or the Girl in the Moon Shop at the Miller Brewery. They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis.