Few artists have been as consistently on the pulse of dance-music trends as Cher. Since she graduated from her folk duo Sonny and Cher—and their hit variety show—to embrace disco music, Cher has been a staple of the dance floor. She also notably helped popularize Auto-Tune with her 1998 single “Believe,” one of the biggest singles of all time. In 2013, Cher released her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth, which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single “Woman’s World.” She followed it up last year with Dancing Queen, an of ABBA covers released after Cher’s appearance in the ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.