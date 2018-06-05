Chill on the Hill: Lex Allen

Ask any Bay View resident with a dog, a child or a picnic basket what their favorite summer event is, and there’s a good chance they’ll answer with Chill on the Hill, the neighborhood’s popular Tuesday night concert series at the Humboldt Park bandshell. This year’s series kicks off on a high note with a performance from one of Milwaukee’s great showmen, Lex Allen, a body-positive soul, R&B and hip-hop singer with a sensuous voice and a very glamorous live show. He’ll perform after the Parkside Drum Line warms the stage.