Chromeo @ Summerfest

The electro-funk duo Chromeo once described itself as “the only successful Arab-Jewish collaboration since the beginning of time,” a statement that speaks volumes about the group’s cheeky sense of humor. The synth-rock outfit sometimes crosses the line between good-natured fun and straight-up irony—just listen to those bargain-bin synths on their breakout 2010 album Business Casual or the exaggerated throwback funk of 2014’s White Women—but jokey or not, their ’80s-inspired dance-funk throwbacks are reliable party starters. White Women featured an entertaining cast of guests including Ezra Koenig, Toro y Moi and Solange Knowles, while their new album, Head Over Heels, features an even bigger cast of guests including DRAM, The-Dream, French Montana and Raphael Saadiq.