Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre

Google Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

A pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother in this enchanting musical. When Cinderella’s stepsisters try to keep Cinderella from attending the ball, the Fairy Godmother enlists the help of the Mice and the Pumpkins and is able to transform Cinderella just in time for the big event. Full of memorable characters like Cleo the Cat, Fido the Dog, the Lords and Ladies, and the Town Criers, this is an enchanting tale for audiences of all ages.

Price: TICKETS $13, Student $10, Child $8, Lap $5

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre - 2018-03-24 00:00:00