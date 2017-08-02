Cinderella: Missoula Children's Theatre

Event time: 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

A pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother in this enchanting musical. When Cinderella’s stepsisters try to keep Cinderella from attending the ball, the Fairy Godmother enlists the help of the Mice and the Pumpkins and is able to transform Cinderella just in time for the big event. Full of memorable characters like Cleo the Cat, Fido the Dog, the Lords and Ladies, and the Town Criers, this is an enchanting tale for audiences of all ages.

Price: TICKETS $13, Student $10, Child $8, Lap $5